Eli Manning unleashes hilarious roast of brother Peyton Manning after Sports Emmy win

Peyton won the Sports Emmy for outstanding personality and event analyst

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Peyton Manning won a fair share of awards during his Hall of Fame NFL career, and he is now the proud recipient of a Sports Emmy.

During this week's Sports Emmy Awards, the eldest Manning brother took home the win in the outstanding personality/event analyst category. 

Peyton won the prestigious award for his contributions to ESPN's "Manningcast," in which he appeared alongside his brother Eli during "Monday Night Football" broadcasts.

Peyton and Eli Manning sitting

Former quarterbacks Peyton Manning, left, and Eli Manning talk prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Congratulatory messages poured in shortly after Peyton earned Emmy honors, but Eli was doing what little brothers do best — lovingly poking fun at his brother.

Eli tweeted a post that announced Peyton's big win and jokingly said, "I did not know you could win an Emmy for just telling fans when coaches should call timeout."

Cris Collinsworth, Bill Raftery, Gary Danielson and eight-time MLB All-Star John Smoltz were nominated in the category, but Eli did not receive a nomination.

Both Manning brothers are two-time Super Bowl champions, but now Peyton has a leg up in the Emmy department.

Peyton and Eli Manning coaching

NFC head coach Eli Manning and AFC head coach Peyton Manning talk during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Manning brothers have been highly competitive for the majority of their lives, so Eli trolling his older brother is not surprising. 

Manning brothers in 2020

Former NFL players Peyton Manning and Eli Manning at the 11th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club Feb. 7, 2020, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The duo will reprise their roles on the "Manningcast" when the NFL season kicks offs in the fall.

The "Manningcast" typically features guest appearances from politicians, actors, musicians and star athletes.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.