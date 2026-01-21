Eli Manning implores teams to 'lose with grace' after Miami's postgame antics: 'Doing nothing is OK'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sadness about losing the national championship turned into frustration for at least one member of the Miami Hurricanes.

After the clock hit zeroes, Canes star Mark Fletcher Jr. was caught on the ESPN broadcast taking a swing at Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker. Players and personnel from both schools got between the competitors before the issue escalated further.

Carson Beck was also criticized for his postgame actions. Beck ran off the field without meeting his opponents for a postgame handshake.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eli Manning felt for Beck and Fletcher, considering chaos ensues after such high-magnitude games.

"When the clock hits zero, it's thousands of people running onto the field, and they're bringing out stages. And it's a situation where, you know, normally you get to kind of go on the field and see different people and hang out.

"This one, it's a very different situation. You're kind of almost rushed off. ‘Hey, you gotta get off. We want the champions on here.’ So, I understand the situation," Manning told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

ELI MANNING TAKES ON YET ANOTHER JOB AS HE TEASES POSSIBLE OLYMPIC APPEARANCE

Manning was always on the winning end of those types of games, going 4-0 in conference championship games and Super Bowls combined. So, perhaps he may not be the best person for advice. But Manning has still lost playoff games in the past and knows what it’s like to just want to go inside.

"It's never easy. You know, you’re working all year long to try to win a championship, and you're finally in that situation. And it's devastating. It's devastating to not win that situation," Manning said.

But he did have some advice.

"Sometimes, doing nothing is OK, rather than acting out, making a big scene," Manning added. "So, that’s just part of sports. You gotta win with grace, you gotta lose with grace and kind of handle both things the same way."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beck later reflected on his lone season with the Hurricanes, calling it the best year of his life.

"And not because we made the national championship, not because won a bunch of football games or we made great plays or things of that sort. Man, for me, my whole entire life changed," he said.

"You know, 365 days ago, I was in just a really dark place, and I was trying to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It was a really difficult thing. There was just a lot going on, mentally, physically, emotionally, to be able to battle and fight through the roller coaster that life is."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.