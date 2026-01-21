Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Eli Manning takes on yet another job as he teases possible Olympic appearance

There is one football role the two-time Super Bowl MVP has yet to cross off his list

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Eli Manning discusses upcoming role as official for girls' flag football game Video

Eli Manning discusses upcoming role as official for girls' flag football game

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning discussed his upcoming referee gig in a girls' glow-in-the-dark flag football game in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Eli Manning has mastered the art of building a life after football.

After hanging up the cleats as "always" and "only" a New York Giant for 16 seasons, Manning has still been heavily involved in football, adding broadcasting and even flag football coaching to his resume.

But there is one aspect of the sport he has never done that he will finally be able to cross off his list.

Eli Manning with Lombardi Trophy

Quarterback Eli Manning poses with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the New York Giants defeated the New Englad Patriots, 21-17, in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The two-time Super Bowl MVP, alongside Kylie Kelce, will be officiating Toyota's Glow-Up Classic, a glow-in-the-dark flag football all-star game for standout female athletes from the Bay Area, played on the same field as the Pro Bowl. Toyota has donated $3 million annually to flag football, helping more than 300,000 youth players across the country.

Brock Purdy and Jordan Love are set to serve as team captains, with Christian Gonzalez and Kyle Hamilton being defensive coordinators, and Puka Nacua and Michael Pittman Jr. calling the offensive plays.

"This is amazing. I played flag football growing up, fifth, sixth, seventh grade, and absolutely loved it. Loved that time. I thought it was a big part of my success in football, my love of football and where it came from. Now, I have my kids playing flag football, and I think it's just a great way to introduce the game," Manning told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I think the fact that more female athletes are playing flag football and getting involved in the game of football is amazing."

Eli Manning on float

Head coach Eli Manning of the NFC celebrates after his team wins the tug-of-war challenge in the NFL Pro Bowl Games on Feb. 2, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Manning is well aware that football officials haven't exactly gotten the benefit of the doubt, especially after this past weekend, so he's been watching extra film.

"We’ve been studying ‘what is a catch?’ That is the idea. These playoff games, we've got to figure out what's a catch, what's not. I think we got that down," a confident Manning said.

"I'm ready for whatever comes my way. It’s easy to watch a slo-mo play 25 times and figure out what's the right call, but being there live in the action, this will be fun."

Manning has won three Pro Bowls as a coach since it turned into a flag football contest, all against his brother Peyton, which is "really the highlight of it all." But with flag football coming to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, Manning is not ruling out being on the sideline.

"Hey, you never know," he said. "It’s so fun the last couple of years coaching the Pro Bowl. To be around these great, great athletes, these guys bought into it. The NFL players in the Pro Bowl and the fact that we're playing flag football, but a lot of them played flag football growing up, and we're excited about getting back to it and not having to wear a helmet, showcase their good looks and their celebrations afterward. That's what it was all about. It was fun to be a part of that.

Eli Manning at Pro Bowl

NFC head coach Eli Manning leads a huddle during a practice session prior to an NFL Pro Bowl game on Feb. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"But now, I'm excited to get to be a referee. Now I'm just not affecting one team. I can be around all the teams and all the players and not have to root for just one team. I'm rooting for everybody and for the greater good of the game."

