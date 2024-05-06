Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady

Eli Manning has great reason for why he was absent from Tom Brady's Netflix special

Eli Manning topped Tom Brady twice

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Eli Manning was absent from Netflix’s "Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" on Sunday night even as the New York Giants great was a thorn in the legend’s side during his career.

Brady included Manning and Giants fans at the end of his speech during the show. His message? "F--- you." Manning’s Giants topped the Patriots in Super Bowls twice and represent two of Brady’s losses in the big game.

Tom Brady and Eli Manning in 2019

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots greets Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants after a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Manning had a great response to why he wasn’t in Los Angeles for the event.

"I thought about attending the Roast of Tom Brady last night, but I did not want to Roast him for a 3rd time!!" he wrote on X.

Peyton Manning was at the roast and welcomed Brady to the stage before the seven-time Super Bowl winner took his chance at roasting everyone who attended.

Eli Manning and Tom Brady in 2018 preseason

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants greets Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after a preseason NFL game at MetLife Stadium on August 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft were among those in the audience for the event. It appeared to be the first time those two were with each other since the two sides mutually parted ways earlier in the offseason. The Patriots replaced Belichick with Jerod Mayo.

Comedian Kevin Hart got Belichick and Kraft to bury the hatchet for a few hours and got them to take a shot together.

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick and Kevin Hart

Bill Belichick, Kevin Hart and Robert Kraft speak onstage during G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kraft also implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to give him his Super Bowl ring back.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.