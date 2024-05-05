Patriots owner Robert Kraft calls out Vladimir Putin at Tom Brady roast: ‘Give me my f---ing ring back’

All hands were on deck for "The Roast of Tom Brady" on Netflix, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft even had the time to say a few jokes at the Los Angeles Forum on Sunday night during the live event.

However, his biggest one-liner was not about his former quarterback, who brought his franchise six Super Bowl rings. Instead, it was about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In case Vladimir Putin, you’re watching. Give me my f---ing ring back, will you?" Kraft yelled into the microphone to a roaring crowd.

Now, context is needed to explain why it was such a funny joke.

There was controversy over how Putin reportedly stole Kraft’s Super Bowl ring, and it made headlines over the years. It was most recently brought up in Apple TV’s 10-part documentary "The Dynasty," which was about the Patriots’ reign in the NFL.

Details within Jeff Benedict’s book, which has the same title as the documentary, explain how the Bush administration allegedly told Kraft it "would be in the country’s best interest" if he said he gave Putin his Super Bowl ring as a gift in the summer of 2005.

Kraft showed Putin the Super Bowl ring when he traveled to Russia, and Putin allegedly admired its size and how many diamonds were in the giant piece of jewelry.

"I could kill someone with this ring," Putin allegedly said to Kraft.

"You could kill someone without it," Kraft responded. "You were the head of the KGB."

However, things allegedly got weird when Kraft put his hand out to get the ring back, but Putin put it in his pocket. Days later, The Associated Press reported Putin had stolen Kraft’s ring, and it made national headlines to the point where the Boston Globe called it "an international incident."

The Russian government called the ring a gift, which led the Bush administration to allegedly tell Kraft to say it was one to end the controversy. He did just that.

"At that point, I decided to give him the ring as a symbol of the respect and admiration that I have for the Russian people and the leadership of President Putin," Kraft said in a formal statement on the matter.

Many years later, joking or not, Kraft made it clear he wants his ring back.

