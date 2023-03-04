Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal assaulted, robbed at gunpoint in Maryland, police say

Pascal suffered minor injuries as a result of the robbery

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was a victim of an assault and a robbery on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Pascal was in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where he was born and raised, when two suspects approached him in the 5300 block of Manor Drive around 2:25 a.m., according police.

Upper Marlboro is located in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Prince George's County, Maryland.

Zach Pascal, #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles, yells to fans prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Zach Pascal, #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles, yells to fans prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images.)

The suspects held Pascal at gunpoint and demanded his property. The 28-year-old ultimately surrendered a diamond necklace, police said.

According to WCAU-TV, Pascal received treatment for minor injuries at the scene.

The Eagles say they have been in contact with Pascal in the aftermath of the incident.

"The organization is aware of the matter involving Zach Pascal. We have been in contact with Zach and are happy to hear he is doing fine," the team said in a written statement.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal (3) embraces tight end Jack Stoll before the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. 

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal (3) embraces tight end Jack Stoll before the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Pascal attended Wise High School in Upper Marlboro. He went on to play college football at Old Dominion University and finished his career as the program's all-time leading receiver.

Miles Sanders, #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrates with Zach Pascal, #3, after scoring a 6-yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Miles Sanders, #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrates with Zach Pascal, #3, after scoring a 6-yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images.)

Police are working to identify and located the suspects.

Pascal had 15 catches for 150 yards and one touchdown during the 2022 season and recorded two catches for 11 yards in Super Bowl LVII.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.