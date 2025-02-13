Eagles star Saquon Barkley ready to embrace loyal fan base during Super Bowl parade: 'Expecting a party'

Saquon Barkley had just finished up his rookie season with the New York Giants and wasn’t at all focused on the Philadelphia Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl victory parade in the City of Brotherly Love in February 2019.

Seven years later, Barkley was a catalyst in the Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs to win Sunday's Super Bowl in his first year with the franchise. And he'll be one of the players every fan in the streets of Philadelphia wants to see during Friday's parade.

The parade, which kicks off at 11 a.m. ET at the Sports Complex and ends with a ceremony on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, is expected to be even bigger than the parade in February 2019, when Jason Kelce entertained a crowd in a Mummers costume.

Barkley got a small taste of what to expect Friday when he made an appearance Thursday at Raising Cane’s in Trevose, Pennsylvania, alongside the chicken chain’s founder, Todd Graves. Eagles fans were lined up as early as 5 a.m. to see and thank Barkley for bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to the city.

Speaking with reporters, Barkley acknowledged he wasn't sure what to expect as he travels around Philadelphia, but he knows it’ll be a party to remember.

"Philly fans have been amazing all year round," said Barkley, AP Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2,000 yards in 2024. "Just the love and support they have for this team. This city truly buys into this team, and you could see it out there how many people showed up.

"I’m expecting it to be a blast — a party — and I’m excited to be here with Raising Cane’s with Todd, who’s a really good friend of mine.

"It’s been a crazy week so far for me, but just taking it all in and enjoying it."

Barkley said he won’t be the player making a Kelce-esque speech on the museum steps, but he knows which players he would choose to do so because of how much they mean to the city.

"It won’t be me, I can guarantee that," he said, laughing. "That’s not my thing. If I had to pick one, I’d say Lane Johnson or [Brandon Graham]. I think they’re the two longest-tenured Eagles right now, so I think it would be perfect for one of them to do that, especially if it is BG’s last game and last year with us. For him to go out with a bang would be pretty cool."

While Barkley will enjoy celebrating victory with his family, friends and teammates, the City of Philadelphia will be making sure to keep the party a safe one, especially after the shooting during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade last year. One person was killed, and 22 others were wounded, including 11 children.

Eagles fans have mobbed the streets of Philadelphia many times in the past, including twice this year after the Eagles won the NFC championship and Super Bowl.

"You will see a large police presence continue throughout the day and into the evening," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said of the parade.

Barkley is ready to celebrate with the fans.

"[The fans] have been amazing to me, my family, especially my little daughter," Barkley said. "From the first time I had my opening interview and my daughter was with me, they fell in love with her. It’s been a blast. For the season to go the way it went and finish it off the way we ended as Super Bowl champs, you can’t make it up."

