Eagles’ Nick Sirianni says calls to ban 'tush push' are 'insulting'

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is proud of the polarizing "tush push" and finds that calls to ban the play are "a little insulting."

Speaking to the media at the 2025 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Sirianni addressed the recent controversy surrounding the Eagles' signature play.

For Sirianni, the Eagles have perfected the play, making it look easy. But make no mistake, that has required a ton of work.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I almost feel a little insulted because we work so hard at that play. The amount of things that we’ve looked into how to coach that play, the fundamentals, there’s a thousand plays out there, but it comes down to how you teach the fundamentals and how the players go through and do with the fundamentals."

He continued, "It’s a little insulting to say, ‘We’re good at it so it's automatic.’ We work really hard at it."

EX-NFL STAR IMPLORES EAGLES TO CELEBRATE TITLE AT WHITE HOUSE, SAYS IT WOULD BE 'LUDICROUS' NOT TO

The "tush push" has become a favorite for Philadelphia in the red zone. Quarterback Jalen Hurts scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LIX utilizing the play. But for some around the league, the play has become an issue.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that his team submitted a proposal to ban the play, which will be reviewed by the NFL Competition Committee. The play has previously been discussed, but this marks the first formal complaint to ban it all together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other teams have attempted to use the play, but none as successful as the Eagles.

And Sirianni doesn’t believe they should be punished for that.

"There’s just so much time put into it. The fact that it's a successful play for the Eagles and people want to take that away, I think is a little unfair."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.