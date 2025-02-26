Ex-NFL star implores Eagles to celebrate title at White House, says it would be 'ludicrous' not to

The Philadelphia Eagles possibly going to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win with President Donald Trump is still up in the air.

Trump said Tuesday the White House would send an invitation to the Super Bowl-winning team very soon. However, as rumors swirled about the possibility of the Eagles declining the invite, former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones wondered why the team would not go.

The Eagles did not go after winning the Super Bowl title over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. At the time, tensions between NFL players and Trump were at a fever pitch. The president attended Super Bowl LIX and did not receive any outward criticism from any player.

"There’s a lot of people that have jobs who don’t like their CEO but go to work every day," Jones told TMZ Sports. "There’s a lot of people who don’t agree with how their preacher, or whoever they’re going to read (God’s) message from, with what he does. So, I think it’s kind of ludicrous that you win the championship and don’t want to go to the f---ing White House."

Eagles captain Lane Johnson said after the team’s win it would be up to a player vote.

"I’d be honored to go, regardless of who the president is, but we’ll see," Johnson said via Sportico. "It’s ultimately a team decision. I’ll do what’s best for the team."

Jones added that it is a once in a lifetime experience for anyone to get to go to the White House and celebrate the title.

"I’ve always said, in the locker room, politics don’t have nothing to do with us bonding together to get to one thing, which is winning the Super Bowl," he added. "But I think it's an experience you get once in a lifetime. Wait five years from now and see if a motherf---er invites you to the White House. No. So, that's my take."