Tom Brady disagrees with referees on controversial pass interference call against Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

The officiating in Super Bowl LIX has been a hot-button topic in the weeks and days leading up to the big game in New Orleans.

Earlier this week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell dismissed claims that officiating crews are biased in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs. He described the allegations as "ridiculous." It took just a few minutes to tick off the game clock on Sunday before the referees took the spotlight once again.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni elected to go for it on fourth down in the first quarter. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts found wide receiver A.J. Brown far down the right sideline.

But Brown's catch was negated when referees threw a penalty flag. Brown was assessed with an offensive pass interference penalty.

Replays appeared to show some contact between Brown and Chiefs defensive back Trent McDuffie, who fell to the ground during the play. The referee's call sparked some controversy, with some arguing Brown's actions did not escalate to the level of pass interference.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner and FOX Sports lead analyst Tom Brady was among those who took issue with the call.

"He’s a big, physical, strong receiver. Just getting off the press on McDuffie. Aw, don’t like that one bit. This is too critical of a game. The hand-fighting is going on down the field. What do you think, Mike?" Brady asked FOX Sports rules expert Mike Pereira, who is also a member of the broadcast team.

"Certainly I agree when you look at, there’s hand-fighting. There’s a little bit of shove at the end and a trip. I think it’s one that did not need to be called," Pereira explained.

Brady followed Pereira's comments by asserting that type of call shouldn't happen in a game of this magnitude.

"I always thought in these games you let the players play. It should be decided on the field. Don’t like that call to start the game," Brady finished.

The Eagles went into the locker room at the Caesars Superdome with a 24-0 halftime lead. Hurts rushed for a touchdown and threw another in the first half. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended the first two quarters with just 33 passing yards. He threw two interceptions, one of which Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean ran back for a touchdown.

