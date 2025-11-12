Eagles' Nick Sirianni fires back after more frustrated A.J. Brown questions: 'Close to being done answering'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another A.J. Brown moment of frustration prompted Philadelphia Eagles reporters to ask head coach Nick Sirianni about his star receiver.

And Sirianni is sick of hearing about it.

"Guys, I’m close to being done answering these questions about this," he said when further questioned about Brown’s latest comments, which came during a "Madden" stream with YouTube personality Janky Rondo.

"He’s working hard, and he is a big part of the game plan and will be going forward. He’s working like crazy when he’s here, and we’re excited to have him."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During the "Madden" stream, Brown was asked by Janky Rondo how everything was going, both professionally and personally.

Brown replied, "No," with a laugh and started to explain himself.

"Where have you been?" he told Rondo while chuckling. "Like, family good, yeah. Everything else? No. … It’s a s---show. … You on, ‘How you been?’ I’m struggling, brother."

A.J. BROWN EXPLAINS CRYPTIC SOCIAL MEDIA POST AFTER EAGLES WIN OVER BUCS: ‘I LET MY FRUSTRATIONS BOIL OVER’

The reigning Super Bowl champions are well on their way back to the playoffs, owning a 7-2 record through their first nine games of the season. However, Brown’s frustrations with not getting targets through most of those games have been a major storyline since the beginning of the season.

On "Monday Night Football," the Eagles grounded out a 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on the road. Brown had two catches on the opening drive, but he didn’t see another target until the Eagles’ final offensive play of the game, an underthrown Jalen Hurts shot to the end zone that went incomplete.

Sirianni was asked first if Brown was becoming a distraction with his off-the-field comments about his individual performances.

"No, I don’t think so," he replied. "You can only go off your interactions and how they go about their work on a daily basis, which you guys aren’t able to see. No, it’s business as usual."

But the 28-year-old star receiver is clearly not happy with his role in the Eagles’ offense despite what the win-loss record says. There were even rumors that Brown might request a trade before this year’s deadline passed, but he will remain with the team for the remainder of the season.

This is a receiver who has produced three straight 1,000-yard seasons, his latest coming even with Saquon Barkley busting out a 2,000-plus-yard rushing campaign in his first year in Philadelphia. Brown has also had at least seven touchdowns in each of those three seasons.

In 2025, Brown has totaled 408 yards and three touchdowns on 31 catches through eight games. He is on pace to have the lowest single-season production of his career, which was 869 yards in his final year with the Tennessee Titans, when he only played 13 games.

During the "Madden" game, he joked that he had to "show him some love," referring to his own player on the Eagles as he threw a long completion for a touchdown.

"Good things happen when you get touches," he added.

Brown later showed his son his "Madden" stats for the game, in which his own player had nine receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Janky Rondo said it must be cool to be able to show his son that he is in a video game.

"I’m telling you, bro," Brown replied. "That’s the only highlight of the damn football I’ve been living right now."

And for those fantasy managers who have been frustrated with having Brown throughout the season, he also gave some advice during the stream.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you got me on fantasy, man, get rid of me," he said.

While this continues to be a storyline, the Eagles are preparing for a major "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. They will play host to a fellow NFC contender at Lincoln Financial Field for the primetime game.