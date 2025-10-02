A.J. Brown explains cryptic social media post after Eagles win over Bucs: 'I let my frustrations boil over'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles are one of just two teams entering Week 5 of the season with an unblemished record.

But A.J. Brown, the team's star wide receiver, has just one touchdown reception over the first four games. Brown's apparent frustration seemed to reach a tipping point after he finished the Eagles' Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with just seven receiving yards on two catches.

"If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way," Brown posted on social media Sunday.

Brown's post appeared paraphrase a Bible verse, Matthew 10:14.

The 2021 season marked the only time Brown ended a year short of the 1,000-yard mark. He appeared in 13 games with the Tennessee Titans that year.

The 28-year-old declined to speak to reporters after the 31-25 victory in Tampa, Florida. Philly's offensive concerns were noticeable in the second half of Week 4 when the unit failed to complete a pass in the last two quarters.

On Wednesday, Brown spoke to the media and addressed his cryptic post. The three-time Pro Bowler took accountability for allowing his emotions to overflow.

"Obviously, Sunday after the game, I let my frustrations boil over," Brown said. "I didn’t speak to the media. I had the chance to correct my frustration, and I continued to let them boil over. That’s on me, and I take full accountability for that."

He also made it clear his post "wasn't directed at anyone" within the Eagles organization.

"My message on Twitter wasn’t directed at anyone in the building. Not my coach, not my quarterback, the GM, nobody. That’s why I take full accountability. I have open communication with all my coaches and my quarterback as well."

Brown has a history of being vocal about his apparent dissatisfaction with his role in the Eagles' offense, which has sparked concerns about whether he wants to play elsewhere sooner rather than later.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni downplayed those concerns.

"I question nothing about his desire to play great football, his desire to be a good teammate, his desire to be here," Sirianni said Monday.

The Eagles rewarded Brown with a three-year contract extension ahead of the 2024 season.

