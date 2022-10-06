Expand / Collapse search
Eagles' Jalen Hurts lectures media over lack of Cardinals questions: 'Let’s not set the precedent for that'

Hurts fielded more questions about his recent appearance on the 'ManningCast'

By Paulina Dedaj
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lectured reporters following a press conference this week after not being asked any questions about Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The majority of Wednesday’s press conference had Hurts fielding questions about his appearance on the "ManningCast," with a few football questions sprinkled in. 

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrate a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half of a game Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. 

He was asked about his relationship with quarterback Kyler Murray but was not asked specifically about Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. 

Hurts addressed the media about it at the conclusion of the press conference.

"I will say this too: I didn’t get any questions about the Cardinals for real this game. I don’t want y’all thinking this is  … this is a really good team we’re about to play. They have a really good defense, disruptive up front. They have speed on the back end.

"So, let’s not set the precedent for that. This is a good football team." 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray scores against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. 

Hurts is in his third season with the Eagles but his second full year as a starter. The Eagles are off to a 4-0 start with Hurts totaling 1,120 yards and four touchdowns passing with two interceptions. At 2-2, the Cardinals are facing an uphill battle. 

The Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

"We still haven't hit our stride on offense," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. "You've seen spurts. I've talked to the guys today. We have the talent and the effort, but we haven't put it together, coaching or playing.

"Really proud of the fight we've shown. I think that can pay dividends down the road, but we've got a lot of things we've got to tighten up on offense."

The Cardinals host the Eagles, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

