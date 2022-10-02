Eagles shake off slow start vs. Jaguars, remain only unbeaten team in NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles found themselves in an early rut against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they remain the NFL’s only unbeaten team after coming away with a 29-21 win at home on Sunday.

The Jaguars got into the end zone twice in the first quarter to take a quick 14-point lead. First, it was the defense making a play, with Andre Cisco collecting a 59-yard pick-six from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the Jags’ offense went three-and-out to start the game.

Then, later in the quarter, Trevor Lawrence led an eight-play drive that ended in a four-yard catch for Jamal Agnew.

But Hurts and the Eagles’ offense shook off their early rust and got to work the same way we’ve seen Philadelphia in the first three weeks of the season.

A fumble by the Jaguars at the beginning of the second quarter was the spark the Eagles needed. Hurts would go nine plays and scramble up the middle on fourth-and-goal to make it 14-7. The defense gave the ball right back to Hurts, and this time running back Miles Sanders went 10 yards for the score to quickly tie the game.

Kenneth Gainwell would cap the 20-point quarter with a 10-yard rush himself near the end of the first half, though Jake Elliott’s extra point attempt went awry.

In the second half, turnovers continued to plague the Jaguars. They got the Eagles to punt on their first two drives, but Lawrence threw an interception to James Bradberry in the red zone, a crucial turnover as the Jags were finally finding something again. That resulted in an 11-play drive that led to a field goal for the Eagles to take the lead.

Then, on the very next drive, Lawrence was strip-sacked and Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick, who caused the fumble, recovered it at the Jacksonville 24-yard line to set up another Miles Sanders touchdown run.

The Jaguars did have a chance at the end of the game after scoring a touchdown and forcing a turnover on downs for Philadelphia, but again it was Reddick getting the strip-sack on Lawrence with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter. Javon Hargrave recovered the ball at the Jacksonville 13-yard line and the Eagles kneeled out the victory.

Sanders was active on the ground, going 134 yards on 27 carries with his two touchdown runs. His longest went 35 yards.

As for Hurts, he threw for 204 yards on 16-for-25 with no touchdowns in the air and the one interception. A.J. Brown went for 95 yards on five catches, while Dallas Goedert had 72 yards on five receptions as well.

Lawrence finished the game 11-for-23 with 174 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked four times. The run game wasn’t too effective as Travis Etienne Jr. and James Robinson totaled 61 yards on 16 carries.

The Eagles have the Arizona Cardinals on the road next week while the Jags will aim to bounce back against the Houston Texans at home.