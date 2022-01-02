Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles' Jalen Hurts narrowly avoids injury after FedExField railing collapses

Hurts completed 17 of 26 passes for 214 yards in leading the Eagles to a fourth consecutive victory

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was sacked only one time during the team’s 20-16 victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but he was almost taken down when a railing collapsed while walking through the tunnel after the game.

Washington released a statement after the incident occurred.

Fans falls onto Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) as the railing collapsed following the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Philadelphia won 20-16.

Fans falls onto Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) as the railing collapsed following the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Philadelphia won 20-16. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord. We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred," the team said.

Fans falls onto Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after the railing collapsed following the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Philadelphia won 20-16.

Fans falls onto Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after the railing collapsed following the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Philadelphia won 20-16. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Hurts completed 17 of 26 passes for 214 yards in leading the Eagles to a fourth consecutive victory. He added six carries for 45 yards.

"I'm just happy everybody is safe from it. That's crazy stuff right there," Hurts said after the game. "That was a real dangerous situation. I'm just so happy everybody bounced back from it, it seemed like. Passionate Eagles fans. I love it."

Fans lay on the ground after falling onto Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) as a railing collapsed following the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Philadelphia won 20-16.

Fans lay on the ground after falling onto Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) as a railing collapsed following the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Philadelphia won 20-16. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

If the Minnesota Vikings lose to the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday night, the Eagles (9-7) will clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2019. 

Next week, the Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

