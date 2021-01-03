Eagles' Carson Wentz trade request expected in offseason: report

Carson Wentz is reportedly expected to ask to be traded from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason.

Wentz's relationship with coach Doug Pederson is "fractured" despite assertions from Pederson saying he was willing to "fix" whatever issues the quarterback has been dealing with, ESPN reported Sunday.

Speculation over Wentz’s departure from the Eagles began in the spring of last year when the team drafted quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round. While Wentz was named the starting quarterback for the 2020 season, his poor play caused fans to clamor for the rookie.

Hurts has started the last three games for the Eagles and is expected to have his named called when Philadelphia tries to spoil the Washington Football Team’s playoff hopes Sunday night. In those three games, Hurts recorded five touchdown passes, 857 passing yards and a 54.8 completion percentage.

Hurts is now the future of the Eagles’ offense and really the much cheaper option.

Philadelphia selected Wentz with the No. 2 pick of the 2016 draft out of North Dakota State. He was chosen one pick behind Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Wentz had an OK rookie season but was putting up MVP-type numbers in 2017 before he was hurt. Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title that year. Wentz would be re-injured in 2018 as well.

After a 9-7 season in 2019, Wentz would get Philadelphia back to the playoffs but he couldn’t stay healthy for the entire playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. Josh McCown would finish the game.

Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract with the Eagles prior to the start of the 2019 season. He is owed $15.4 million next season along with a $10 million roster bonus.

The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots have been rumored to be landing spots for the veteran.

Wentz was 3-8-1 in starts this season.