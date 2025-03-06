Eagles' Brandon Graham re-tore triceps in Super Bowl win over Chiefs: report

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham tore his triceps 11 weeks before Super Bowl LIX, putting his status in doubt for the big game.

Graham, 36, rehabbed from the injury and suited up in the Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 15-year veteran played 13 snaps in the win, but re-tore his triceps, according to a report from NFL reporter Derrick Gunn.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It'll feel great because you worked your butt off to get back," Graham said about playing in the Super Bowl in the week prior. "I know the team worked their butt off to get here, and I want to be there for them."

Graham said before the season that this would be his final year, but has not publicly declared whether he will retire since the Super Bowl win.

Graham has played the most games of any player in Eagles history with 206, 13 more than Jason Kelce, who is second in franchise history with 193.

ALL-PRO ZACK BAUN RETURNING TO REIGNING CHAMPION EAGLES ON HISTORIC 3-YEAR DEAL: REPORTS

Graham was one of two position players, and four overall, left from the Eagles’ championship team in the 2017 season to play in their Super Bowl win against the Chiefs.

In the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, Graham strip-sacked Tom Brady with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter to seal the 41-33 win for the Eagles.

In their 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago, Graham played 18 snaps without a tackle or sack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Graham had 3.5 sacks in 20 tackles in 11 regular-season games last season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.