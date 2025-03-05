All-Pro Zack Baun returning to reigning champion Eagles on historic 3-year deal: reports

The Philadelphia Eagles are retaining a key member of their defense.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported the Eagles reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension with All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun.

The 28-year-old had a standout 2024 campaign, finishing the regular season with a career-high 3½ sacks and 151 tackles. He added two inceptions and was credited with a forced fumble during the Eagles' postseason run to the Super Bowl title.

Baun would likely have been a highly sought-after player if he entered free agency at the start of the NFL's new league March 12.

According to ESPN, Baun is returning to the Eagles on a three-year deal worth an estimated $51 million. The deal averages out to an annual salary of $17 million, which places Baun fourth among the highest-paid linebackers. He would also become the highest-paid linebacker in Eagles history once the deal becomes official.

Baun spent his first four NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints before signing a one-year contract with Philadelphia in 2024. During last week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Eagles executive vice president/general manager Howie Roseman hinted that re-signing Baun was a priority.

"Obviously a phenomenal season — first-team All-Pro, top five defensive player of the year," Roseman said. "Tremendous person, tremendous character. Made a huge difference during the regular season, made a huge difference during the playoffs, made a huge difference in the Super Bowl. And, so, those are guys that you obviously want to keep. There’s no doubt about it. We’ll make a concerted effort to try to keep him here. But … obviously he has an opportunity to hit free agency."

Shortly after Philly's defense steamrolled the Kansas City Chiefs in February's Super Bowl, Baun expressed his hope to remain in an Eagles uniform.

"My goal every time is to play the best football I can," he said on locker cleanout day. "Hopefully, it’s here. I love this place, and I really appreciate what they’ve done for my career and my family and just everything. Got a lot of options to weigh and stuff to think about."

The Eagles also rewarded Saquon Barkley earlier this week. The star running back agreed to a historic two-year extension worth $41.2 million, ESPN reported.

The contract makes Barkley the highest-paid player at his position in league history. He is also the first NFL running back with an annual salary of $20 million.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.