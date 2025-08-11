Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Auto Racing

Driver dies after medical emergency during race in North Carolina

Robbie Brewer, 53, crashed into the wall at Bowman Gray Stadium and was rushed to hospital

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Robbie Brewer, a short-track racecar driver, died over the weekend after suffering a medical emergency while competing in a race. 

Brewer’s vehicle smashed head-on into a wall at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Saturday night. He was competing in the 20-lap Sportsman Series race, which occurs every weekend across four divisions. 

The car came to a halt near the finish line, and the 53-year-old Brewer was taken out of it after track workers took the roof off. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Robbie Brewer suffers medical emergency on track

Track crew members rip the roof off of Robbie Brewer's car to remove him after a medical emergency in the first 20-lap Sportsman Series race at Bowman Gray Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Brewer was rushed to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital, where he eventually died, per the Winston-Salem Journal.

"We are saddened by the passing of Robbie Brewer after he was transported to an area medical facility following an on-track medical incident," track officials said in a statement on Sunday. 

INDYCAR STAR JOSEF NEWGARDEN FLIPS IN TERRIFYING CRASH AT WTT RACEWAY

"Robbie was a talented and passionate race, and highly respected competitior among his peers. Our thoughts and prayers are with Robbie’s family and friends at this time."

Details of Brewer’s medical emergency were not disclosed. 

Robbie Brewer's car after wreck on track

Robbie Brewer's car skids down the front stretch after a wreck on the restart on lap 16 of the first 20-lap Sportsman Series race at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Winston-Salem, N.C.  (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Brad Lewis, a fellow driver at Bowman Gray, said Brewer "was like a big brother to me even though we were not that far apart in age." Lewis’ race shop was near where Brewer lived.

"He was a wheelman thorugh and through," Lewis added. "I’m not only going to honor him the rest of the season, but for as long as we race out there. He’ll be missed."

Brewer has been racing at the track, which served as a preseason NASCAR Cup Series exhibition event back in February, since 1990. 

Robbie Brewer suffered medical emergency

Track crew work to remove Sportsman Series driver Robbie Brewer from his car after suffering a medical emergency on the restart on lap 16 of the first 20-lap Sportsman Series race at Bowman Gray Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brewer made almost 260 Sportsman Division starts, and he won the championship in 2011, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.