Driver dies after medical emergency during race in North Carolina

Robbie Brewer, a short-track racecar driver, died over the weekend after suffering a medical emergency while competing in a race.

Brewer’s vehicle smashed head-on into a wall at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Saturday night. He was competing in the 20-lap Sportsman Series race, which occurs every weekend across four divisions.

The car came to a halt near the finish line, and the 53-year-old Brewer was taken out of it after track workers took the roof off.

Brewer was rushed to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital, where he eventually died, per the Winston-Salem Journal.

"We are saddened by the passing of Robbie Brewer after he was transported to an area medical facility following an on-track medical incident," track officials said in a statement on Sunday.

"Robbie was a talented and passionate race, and highly respected competitior among his peers. Our thoughts and prayers are with Robbie’s family and friends at this time."

Details of Brewer’s medical emergency were not disclosed.

Brad Lewis, a fellow driver at Bowman Gray, said Brewer "was like a big brother to me even though we were not that far apart in age." Lewis’ race shop was near where Brewer lived.

"He was a wheelman thorugh and through," Lewis added. "I’m not only going to honor him the rest of the season, but for as long as we race out there. He’ll be missed."

Brewer has been racing at the track, which served as a preseason NASCAR Cup Series exhibition event back in February, since 1990.

Brewer made almost 260 Sportsman Division starts, and he won the championship in 2011, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

