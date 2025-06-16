Expand / Collapse search
IndyCar Racing

IndyCar star Josef Newgarden flips in terrifying crash at WTT Raceway

Kyle Kirkwood won the race at WTT Raceway

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden and Louis Foster were in a dangerous crash on Sunday during the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology (WTT) Raceway in Madison, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis.

The incident occurred about midway through the race when Foster lost control of his vehicle in the corner and collided with the wall. He spun around as he came down the track on the frontstretch. Newgarden had nowhere to go and could not avoid Foster.

Josef Newgarden in disbelief

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, is attended to by members of the AMR Safety Team after his crash during the NTT Indy Car Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on June 15, 2025 in Madison, Illinois. (Michael L. Levitt/Lumen via Getty Images)

Louis Foster crashes out

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing #45 car is taken off the track by a tow truck after crashing during the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 15, 2025 in Madison, Illinois.  (Joe Puetz-Imagn Images)

As Newgarden drove into Foster, he got airborne and flipped over in a terrifying crash. He landed on his roof and slid down the track. IndyCar safety officials immediately jumped over the barrier that separated the track from pit road to check on him.

Foster spoke to FOX Sports about the wreck after he was released from the infield care center.

"I got a bit of a wiggle ... got a bit too high and went into the marbles," Foster said. "I just couldn’t stop the car from spinning and, obviously, a pretty scary impact with myself and Josef. I’m glad he is OK."

Josef Newgarden fights for position

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden, #2, leads Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian driver Colton Herta, #26, during the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 15, 2025 in Madison, Illinois. (Joe Puetz-Imagn Images)

Newgarden declined to speak after the incident.

Kyle Kirkwood won the race, picking up his second consecutive win and third of the season. Only he and Alex Palou have won races on the IndyCar circuit this season.

Palou still holds the lead in the IndyCar standings, just 73 points over Pato O’Ward and 75 points ahead of Kirkwood.

Newgarden is in 16th and Foster is in 24th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.