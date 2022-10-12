Draymond Green fined, not suspended, by Warriors after punching teammate at practice

Draymond Green will not be suspended for punching his Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole at a recent practice.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Green will only be fined, and he will play in the team's final preseason game on Friday and be available for the Oct. 18 season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Poole and Green got into a fight when the two exchanged words at each other, which led to Poole shoving Green. Green retaliated by punching Poole from point-blank range.

Green took "a few days away" from the team after the scrap after apologizing to Poole and his family.

The video of the incident was leaked and went viral, which the Warriors are currently investigating.

"There's a huge embarrassment that comes with that [the video]. Not only for myself, as I was the one that committed the action … that’s something I’ll have to deal with," Green said last week. "But the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with. But also Jordan's family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video.

"And quite frankly, if my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel. I know what her reaction would be, and I know what her next step would be. And so for that, I apologize to his mother and his father."

Green, though, maintained that it was "bulls--t" that the video leaked.

On Thursday, Warriors' general manager Bob Myers said that Green had apologized to the team and that any punishment would be handled internally.

Poole and Green just won the Warriors' fourth NBA championship since 2015 last summer.