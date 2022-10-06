Draymond Green's history of heated altercations with NBA players

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green was involved in a heated physical altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday that resulted in the two players being separated.

Green reportedly threw a punch at Poole after the two had been shoving and pushing each other.

The Warriors are reviewing the incident with the intent to take disciplinary action against Green.

Green is notorious for his provocative play on the court and inside the huddle, which has at times been a detriment to him and his teammates despite the team's four NBA titles and six NBA Finals appearances.

The former Defensive Player of The Year has finished in the top five in technical fouls every season since 2015. Green led the league in the category in both 2016 and 2019.

During the 2016 postseason, the 11-year veteran was slapped with a $25,000 fine for kicking Steven Adams in the groin. Green's groin kicks were so frequent at the time that it became a punchline in rapper Drake's opening monologue during the NBA's inaugural awards show.

During the 2016 NBA Finals, Draymond Green was flagged for committing a flagrant foul on LeBron James that led to his suspension for a crucial Game 5. Due to Green's accumulation of three previous flagrant fouls, the fourth flagrant foul triggered an automatic suspension following the league's post-game review of the play.

The Golden State Warriors lost the 2016 Finals despite leading 3-1.

Wednesday's altercation with Jordan Poole is not Green's first heated exchange with a teammate. Green, 32, and former Warriors' teammate Kevin Durant's infamous in-game argument during the 2018-19 season helped usher Kevin Durant's declaration of free agency.

The two NBA All-Stars cleared the air during a public one-on-one conversation three years after the incident. Durant claims the argument itself was not the catalyst for his departure. Instead, he said, it was becaue of how the team's coaches and front office responded to the incident.

As the 2021-22 NBA champions look to defend their title, a fight between teammates was not how they imagined starting the upcoming season.

The Warriors tip off the NBA season Oct. 18 at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.