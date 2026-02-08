Drake’s Patriots Super Bowl bet falls flat as Seahawks win, reviving claims of rapper's sports 'curse'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks’ win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX marked a new chapter in the so-called "Drake curse" narrative.

Drake has leaned into the chatter and long-running jokes about his betting habits by openly sharing his sports wagers on social media. The narrative centers on the idea that teams he backs are somehow destined to lose.

On Saturday, Drake, who has a business partnership with Stake — an online sportsbook — took to social media to say he picked the Patriots to win the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Bet against me if you dare," he captioned an Instagram post showing a screenshot of a $1 million wager on New England to win. Had the Patriots pulled off the upset, Drake stood to collect an estimated $2.95 million payout.

SEAHAWKS WIN SUPER BOWL LX AFTER DOMINANT DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCE AGAINST PATRIOTS

But the odds were ultimately not in the "Thank Me Later" rapper's favor. The Seahawks defense dominated the Patriots to secure a 29-13 victory, giving Seattle its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

A website, thedrakecurse.com, tracks the "One Dance" singer's wager activity. According to the site, Drake has placed 12 wagers related to the Super Bowl since 2022, compiling a 4-8 win-loss record.

To Drake's credit, he was successful in his prediction that the Kansas City Chiefs would knock off the San Francisco 49ers two years ago in the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for 35 yards Sunday and was named Super Bowl LX MVP.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw two touchdowns but was also intercepted twice. Next year's big game shifts from Northern California to Southern California as it returns to SoFi Stadium — the shared home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.