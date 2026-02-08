Drake Maye wants to 'go back to the beginning and redo it' after Patriots' Super Bowl LX disaster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hindsight is always 20-20, but New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye knows how badly he wants to restart Super Bowl LX after struggling in the 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

Maye was a model of consistency all throughout his second season, but the Seahawks’ defense rushed and disrupted him all night long, leading to three turnovers and a lack of offense uncharacteristic of his usual performances this year.

After the game, Maye was asked by a reporter what he would like to have back in terms of plays in the game. He was very candid with his response.

"What would I like to have back? I’d like to go back to the beginning and redo it," he said.

All pro athletes wish they could have a second chance to redo things, especially in a title-clinching game like Super Bowl LX. But Maye knows he didn’t play his best, and he’ll have to learn from that.

"There’s so many plays that can decide and change the game. I think, what was it? 19-7 or 22-7, and I have the fumble or whatever, and they returned it for a touchdown. There were plays in the first half where I felt like I could’ve made a better throw, or made a better decision and really just comes to who makes the plays and who doesn’t.

"They made the plays tonight."

The "fumble" Maye was referencing there was actually one of his two interceptions, as the Seahawks truly blew the game wide open when Uchenna Nwosu caught the ball that flew out of Maye’s hand after two Seahawks tackled him on a perfectly timed blitz in the fourth quarter.

But Maye was uncomfortable all game, and the throws he normally hits weren’t connecting throughout. He finished 27-of-42 for 295 yards, most of which came in the fourth quarter when the Seahawks were playing a bit more conservative on defense.

The Patriots were held to just 51 total yards in the first half, with Maye going 6-for-11 for 48 yards while being sacked three times.

Meanwhile, the Patriots’ defense kept their team in the game with stellar plays of their own, though Sam Darnold and the Seahawks’ offense were able to get into field goal range for Jason Myers, who connected on a Super Bowl-record five attempts.

It also helped that the Seahawks were able to establish the ground game, as Kenneth Walker III rushed for 135 yards on 27 carries. For the Patriots, Maye was the leading rusher with 37 yards on five carries, while Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson combined for 42 yards on the ground.

It was a defensive clinic for the Seahawks, but Maye feels he could’ve done more to help his team have a shot at being crowned Super Bowl champions again.

Instead, it’s the Seahawks lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the Bay Area, while Maye will look at the tape, digest it, and bring his takeaways to year three in September.

