NBA
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Drake avoids collision with Golden State’s Andre Iguodala during NBA Finals Game 1 in Toronto

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
The NBA Finals got underway Thursday night in Toronto -- with Raptors super-fan Drake narrowly avoiding an early exit.

With about a minute to go in the first half, the rapper watched from his first-row seat at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena as Golden State Warriors’ Andre Iguodala came flying toward him while chasing an errant pass.

Here’s how it happened: Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard faced pressure from two Warriors as he handled the ball around the Raptors’ three-point line. So Leonard sent a desperation pass to a teammate deep in the corner, who tried to send the ball back to Leonard.

Drake, bottom left, watches as Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala dives into the crowd during the first half of Game 1 of the basketball’s NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto. (Associated Press)

Drake cheers from courtside during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Toronto. (Associated Press)

Iguodala, who had been guarding Leonard, went flying after the ball – and ended up tumbling over the front row between Drake and another fan.

Drake -- sporting a vintage Dell Curry jersey -- was seen smiling afterward. It appeared that neither he, Iguodala nor any of the other fans were injured.

Toronto was leading at the time, 52-47.