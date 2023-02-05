Dolphins' Tyreek Hill takes huge hit from Rams' Jalen Ramsey during Pro Bowl Games flag football event

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was on the receiving end of a big it from Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey at the Pro Bowl Games during a non-contact flag football event.

The hard hit came during the first flag football game on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams caught a pass from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley. Adams was drawing attention from the NFC defensive players and pitched the ball to Hill before his flag was grabbed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hill crossed the goal line, but Ramsey’s momentum carried him through the Dolphins star. Hill was knocked to the ground, but at least the AFC still picked up the points.

Nobody appeared to be injured on the play, but Hill tweeted his frustration.

BILLS' STEFON DIGGS RAISES EYEBROWS FOR KNEELING RIGHT BEHIND CHEERLEADERS BEFORE CATCH ATTEMPT

"This suppose (sic) to be flag meanwhile I’m getting de-cleated," Hill tweeted.

He added, "Ramsey being shots at me ever since the return specialist comment."

Hill and Ramsey traded barbs in 2018 when Hill was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and Ramsey was with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ramsey made a point to hype Hill up as a good "return specialist" at the time, according to the Florida Times-Union.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, there was one injury during the Pro Bowl Games. Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett suffered a dislocated toe during one of the skills competitions.