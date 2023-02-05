Expand / Collapse search
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill takes huge hit from Rams' Jalen Ramsey during Pro Bowl Games flag football event

Hill took hit during no-contact game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was on the receiving end of a big it from Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey at the Pro Bowl Games during a non-contact flag football event.

The hard hit came during the first flag football game on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams caught a pass from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley. Adams was drawing attention from the NFC defensive players and pitched the ball to Hill before his flag was grabbed.

AFC wide receiver Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, center, pitches the ball to AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) of the Miami Dolphins as NFC cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angles Rams defends during the flag football event at the Pro Bowl Games, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo / David Becker)

Hill crossed the goal line, but Ramsey’s momentum carried him through the Dolphins star. Hill was knocked to the ground, but at least the AFC still picked up the points.

Nobody appeared to be injured on the play, but Hill tweeted his frustration.

"This suppose (sic) to be flag meanwhile I’m getting de-cleated," Hill tweeted.

He added, "Ramsey being shots at me ever since the return specialist comment."

Hill and Ramsey traded barbs in 2018 when Hill was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and Ramsey was with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ramsey made a point to hype Hill up as a good "return specialist" at the time, according to the Florida Times-Union.

AFC defensive tackle Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins during the flag football event at the Pro Bowl Games, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo / David Becker)

AFC receiver Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins is shown during Pro Bowl Games practice at Allegiant Stadium, Feb. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

Meanwhile, there was one injury during the Pro Bowl Games. Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett suffered a dislocated toe during one of the skills competitions.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.