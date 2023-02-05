Browns' Myles Garrett suffers dislocated toe during Pro Bowl Games

The Pro Bowl Games were introduced to NFL players and fans alike, but even the modified system appeared to still give the competitors a tough time.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a dislocated toe injury during one of the competitions, the team announced. X-rays were negative.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garrett represented the AFC in the gridiron gauntlet event against Carolina Panthers star Brian Burns. The Carolina defensive player beat Garrett to the other end of the obstacle course and let New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley take the reins from there.

BILLS' STEFON DIGGS RAISES EYEBROWS FOR KNEELING RIGHT BEHIND CHEERLEADERS BEFORE CATCH ATTEMPT

The 27-year-old earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection since Cleveland selected him with the No. 1 pick of the draft back in 2017. It’s his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Garrett played in 16 of the team’s 17 games. He tied a career-high in sacks with 16 and set a personal mark of 60 total tackles. He added 26 quarterback hits and 18 tackles for a loss.

The NFC won the Pro Bowl Games, 35-33, after a victory in the third flag football competition of the day. Each flag football win gave the conference a total of six points. The AFC had a 21-15 lead into the final flag football game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pro Bowl’s format was altered to eliminate the traditional game in favor of three flag football games and a series of skills competitions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.