Buffalo Bills
Bills' Stefon Diggs raises eyebrows for kneeling right behind cheerleaders before catch attempt

Diggs had great season with Bills

Ryan Gaydos
Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs raised some eyebrows with his bizarre start to the catch competition at the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.

Diggs needed to make a spectacular and styling catch to help the AFC in the battle for NFL supremacy. He started his round crouching behind the NFL cheerleaders, who were facing the mat on which the competitors were supposed to land as they made their catch.

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills and AFC celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the NFC during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills and AFC celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the NFC during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Once it was Diggs’ turn, he got a running start and the cheerleaders scurried out of the way. He then bounced on a trampoline through smoke to try to catch two balls that were thrown at him. However, the attempt fell flat.

The entire ordeal stunned NFL fans watching the event.

The 2023 Pro Bowl was the third selection of Diggs’ career. He had a terrific season to back it up.

He recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth consecutive time and had at least 10 touchdown catches for the second straight season. The Bills star had 108 catches for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was a big reason why Buffalo was successful on offense this season.

AFC wide receiver Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills makes a catch during the best catch football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.

AFC wide receiver Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills makes a catch during the best catch football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills and AFC competes in the Best Catch event during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills and AFC competes in the Best Catch event during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

However, the Bills didn’t go as far as they would’ve liked in the playoffs.

Buffalo defeated the Miami Dolphins in the AFC wild-card round but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. The Bills finished the season 13-3.

