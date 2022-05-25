Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Published

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill admits he had low expectation for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Hill is participating in Dolphins OTA’s this week for the first time

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Tyreek Hill envisioned the change in catching passes from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa to go about as smooth as sandpaper, but ended up pleasantly surprised.

Then again, it’s the offseason, and everyone’s optimistic.

Hill, participating in Dolphins OTA’s this week for the first time, admitted as much when he spoke with media members following Tuesday’s practice.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a first quarter touchdown pass in front of cornerback Chidobe Awuzie #22 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a first quarter touchdown pass in front of cornerback Chidobe Awuzie #22 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"At first, I thought it was going to be something crazy, the ball going all over the place," Hill said. "But Tua actually has probably one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught in my life. It’s very catchable. I don’t want to continue because the more I talk, the more it sounds weird."

You’re right, Tyreek. It does sound weird when anyone with a working set of eyes comes across a living, breathing, wide receiver applauding the arm of Miami’s quarterback.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Tua’s hype train didn’t stop there. Tyreek kept chugging along offering unexpected praise. "Tua is a very accurate quarterback. That’s all I’m going to say."

Seemingly aware that his comments would catch people by surprise, Hill offered reassurance that he’s fully behind his QB. "I just feel like football is all about confidence and I’m very confident in my quarterback," said Hil. "So I just feel like if I’m able to help him get all the confidence in the world and push other guys to push that confidence into him."

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs and AFC looks on in the second half of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl against the NFC at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs and AFC looks on in the second half of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl against the NFC at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hill continued: "The sky’s the limit for the guy because he’s a heck of a talent, has crazy arm strength, arm talent."