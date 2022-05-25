Dolphins' Tyreek Hill admits he had low expectation for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyreek Hill envisioned the change in catching passes from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa to go about as smooth as sandpaper, but ended up pleasantly surprised.

Then again, it’s the offseason, and everyone’s optimistic.

Hill, participating in Dolphins OTA’s this week for the first time, admitted as much when he spoke with media members following Tuesday’s practice.

"At first, I thought it was going to be something crazy, the ball going all over the place," Hill said. "But Tua actually has probably one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught in my life. It’s very catchable. I don’t want to continue because the more I talk, the more it sounds weird."

You’re right, Tyreek. It does sound weird when anyone with a working set of eyes comes across a living, breathing, wide receiver applauding the arm of Miami’s quarterback.

Tua’s hype train didn’t stop there. Tyreek kept chugging along offering unexpected praise. "Tua is a very accurate quarterback. That’s all I’m going to say."

Seemingly aware that his comments would catch people by surprise, Hill offered reassurance that he’s fully behind his QB. "I just feel like football is all about confidence and I’m very confident in my quarterback," said Hil. "So I just feel like if I’m able to help him get all the confidence in the world and push other guys to push that confidence into him."

Hill continued: "The sky’s the limit for the guy because he’s a heck of a talent, has crazy arm strength, arm talent."