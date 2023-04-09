Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill left in the dust by young football player at Miami camp

Hill bit too hard on a double move during some friendly competition and paid the price

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill always has time for today’s youth, hosting annual football camps he participates in. 

He likely never expected one of his campers to embarrass him on the field, though. 

Hill held his "Tyreek Hill Football and Speed Camp" in Miami on Saturday, and kids of all ages came to participate in drills and friendly competition, which included one-on-one matchups with Hill as the cornerback instead of his normal spot on the other side of scrimmage. 

AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins runs during an NFL Pro Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.

AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins runs during an NFL Pro Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

One of those matchups came against a camper who had the perfect double move in mind to fool Hill, and it worked to perfection. 

When the ball was snapped, the camper started to run a deep route on Hill’s left side before stopping in his tracks, which made it look like he was going to turn around for the ball. 

At least that’s what Hill thought. 

As the All-Pro receiver cheated toward the curl route, looking for the ball, it never came and the camper once again sprinted downfield, leaving Hill in the dust. 

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins during the AFC wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York.

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins during the AFC wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The rest of the campers watching stormed the field after their peer caught the easy pass with Hill, ankles broken and all, couldn’t believe it. 

After the celebration, the camper was awarded a prize. But the biggest prize will be bragging rights for the rest of his life, as he cooked arguably the fastest player in the NFL.

AFC receiver Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins during Pro Bowl practice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 4, 2023.

AFC receiver Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins during Pro Bowl practice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 4, 2023. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

Hill knows all too well that he can’t win them all, as some cornerbacks have been able to say they’ve won the matchup with him. But Hill has also made cornerbacks look silly over his seven-year NFL career, so he got a little taste of that on Saturday. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.