Miami Dolphins
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill announces plans to retire after contract ends, reveals post-NFL career plans

Hill is actively working to get into the 'gaming space'

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill plans on retiring with the Miami Dolphins in the near future. 

Hill, 29, made the revelation during a recent appearance on WHB-AM, adding he has other interests he wants to pursue outside football. 

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs for a touchdown after recovering a fumble during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. 

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs for a touchdown after recovering a fumble during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I’m going for 10 [seasons], man. I’m going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins, and then I’m going to call it quits. I want to go into the business side. … I wanna do so many things in my life, bro."

The former Kansas City Chiefs star was traded to the Dolphins in March 2022 in exchange for a number of draft picks, including a 2022 first-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick. 

He later signed a four-year, $120 million deal that will keep him in Miami through the 2026 season.

Tyreek Hill (10) of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball during the first quarter in a game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium Nov. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tyreek Hill (10) of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball during the first quarter in a game against the Houston Texans.

"I really want to get into like the gaming space," Hills said of his post-NFL plans. "I really want to get huge in that, and that's kind of what I'm doing right now. I'm using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn't launched yet."

Hill said he would also like to get into coaching, adding, "not for long, though."

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. 

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hill is coming off his best season yet with 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.