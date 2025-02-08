Dolphins' Tyreek Hill doubles down on 'love' for Miami, despite 'frustration' with regular season results

Tyreek Hill appears to be interested in sticking with the Miami Dolphins for the foreseeable future.

On Friday, the star wide receiver expressed his "love" for Miami. "I don't want to go nowhere. I love [Miami], my family loves it," Hill said during an appearance on "Up & Adams."

Hill's latest comments come just weeks after he said he was "out" of Miami following the Dolphins' season-ending loss to the New York Jets.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

"I'm out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for my career. ... I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there," Hill said in January. Hill later admitted he made those remarks during a moment of irritation.

"What y'all had heard at the end of the season was frustration," Hill told ESPN last month.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Hill cited the "special" nature of what the Dolphins were working to create as he further explained his hopes of remaining in Miami.

"It's an amazing thing, man. We are really building something special in Miami. We made it to the playoffs the first two years. Obviously, this year was hard. If guys continue to buy in, to what coach is building and the culture that he's trying to build, it's going to be an amazing thing."

Hill's frustrations appeared to reach a tipping point when he pulled himself out of the second half of Miami’s aforementioned loss to the Jets on Jan. 5 when it became clear Miami would not clinch a playoff berth.

The five-time All-Pro selection expressed regret about his postgame comments.

"I could have handled the situation better," Hill said. "Instead of saying I’m out, I could have obviously handled it better. And I wish I did. But in the heat of the moment, I just said whatever I had to say. And I’m taking full accountability of that."

After leading the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards last season, Hill finished this season with just 959 on 81 catches. It was the first time he didn’t have 1,000 yards receiving since he had 860 with the Kansas City Chiefs in an injury-filled 2019 season. Injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa contributed to Hill’s lack of production. Tagovailoa missed six games in 2024, including the Week 18 loss.

Hill said he has since spoken to Dolphins veterans such as left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Raheem Mostert, and offered a public apology Friday to his teammates and Tagovailoa.

"Tua, he’s my guy — always will be, no matter what," Hill said. "I’m sure he understands my frustration, we all want to win ... this is my public apology to you, Tua. I love you bro."

He also spoke with McDaniel, who in his end-of-season press conference described the conversation as necessary to "clear the air in a rough and tumultuous situation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hill agreed to a restructured contract this past offseason that raised his four-year total of fully guaranteed money to $106.5 million. His contract runs through 2026.

The Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

FOX's Super Bowl coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage can also be streamed live on Tubi for the first time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.