Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa hospitalized after scary tackle, team issues update

Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher in the second quarter of the Miami Dolphins' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night. He suffered head and neck injuries, the team announced.

Tagovailoa was sacked by Bengals' Josh Tupou but fell with his back and head hitting the turf simultaneously.

Tagovailoa was on the turf several minutes before being taken off, and the Amazon Prime broadcast said he was being transported to a hospital.

The Dolphins would later give an update on his condition, saying he was hospitalized and has all movement in his extremities.

The Dolphins QB suffered an injury last week that many at first believed to be a concussion. Tagovailoa violently hit his helmet on the turf and tried walking it off but stumbled. He left the game for a bit but apparently passed concussion protocol and returned to action.

Tagovailoa later said his back was hyperextended, which led to his wobbliness.

Despite Tagovailoa claiming he didn't suffer a concussion and the team claiming he passed protocols, the fall on Sunday was enough for the NFLPA to initiate an investigation into the protocols the Dolphins said they were "happy to comply" with.

NFL SAYS THERE IS 'EVERY INDICATION' DOLPHINS FOLLOWED CONCUSSION PROTOCOL WITH TUA TAGOVAILOA

Earlier this week, NFL Senior Vice President Jeff Miller said there was "every indication" Tagovailoa did indeed pass protocol.

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tua Thursday night with the Dolphins trailing 7-6.