Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa hospitalized after scary tackle, team issues update

Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries, the team says

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher in the second quarter of the Miami Dolphins' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night. He suffered head and neck injuries, the team announced.

Tagovailoa was sacked by Bengals' Josh Tupou but fell with his back and head hitting the turf simultaneously.

Tagovailoa was on the turf several minutes before being taken off, and the Amazon Prime broadcast said he was being transported to a hospital.

The Dolphins would later give an update on his condition, saying he was hospitalized and has all movement in his extremities.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Dolphins QB suffered an injury last week that many at first believed to be a concussion. Tagovailoa violently hit his helmet on the turf and tried walking it off but stumbled. He left the game for a bit but apparently passed concussion protocol and returned to action.

Tagovailoa later said his back was hyperextended, which led to his wobbliness.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa runs onto the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Despite Tagovailoa claiming he didn't suffer a concussion and the team claiming he passed protocols, the fall on Sunday was enough for the NFLPA to initiate an investigation into the protocols the Dolphins said they were "happy to comply" with.

Earlier this week, NFL Senior Vice President Jeff Miller said there was "every indication" Tagovailoa did indeed pass protocol.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tua Thursday night with the Dolphins trailing 7-6.