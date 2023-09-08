Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa dismisses concussion concerns despite last year's injuries: 'Hasn't been a thought'

Tagovailoa suffered from two documented concussions

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered two documented concussions last year, both of which generated controversy.

In Week 3 of last year, Tagovailoa took a hit in the game against the Buffalo Bills and wobbled to the turf. It turned out, an investigation confirmed, that he passed concussion protocol and actually hyperextended his back.

However, on short rest in Week 4, the Dolphins quarterback suffered a concussion from a hit in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals that caused his hands to curl up on the field. He was hospitalized and missed two games, and the NFL Players Association wound up firing the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who examined Tagovailoa during the game against the Bills.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on turf

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Later in the season, it turned out Tagovailoa suffered another concussion in a matchup against the Green Bay Packers that initially went undetected, and he continued to play in the game. After that contest, he did not return for the remainder of the season.

In April of this year, Tagovailoa told reporters he considered retirement during the previous four months but decided playing was best for him and his family.

And now just days before he's set to play in his first game since that December contest against the Packers, he isn't worried about brain injuries anymore.

Tua Tagovailoa tackled

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sacked by the Cincinnati Bengals' Josh Tupou during the first half of the game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

RAIDERS' CHANDLER JONES NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY SUNDAY AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA RANTS AGAINST ORGANIZATION

"I think I’m far, far ahead," he said Thursday. "It hasn’t been a thought ever since it’s happened. Ever since I’ve been cleared, it’s never been a thought to look back at that."

The investigation into Tagovailoa early last season brought an update in the protocol: The NFL and the NFLPA said that any player who shows "abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue," known as ataxia, will be unable to return to the field.

The story of the 2023 Dolphins is simply "if Tua remains healthy." The team went 8-5 in games that the Alabama product started, and his 3,548 yards in his 13 contests (two of which he left early) bring him to a full-season pace of over 4,600 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa hurt at midfield

Teammates gather around Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after an injury during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami made the playoffs as a wild card last year, and with third-string Skylar Thompson, they almost upset the Bills in Buffalo but came up short, losing 34-31.

The Dolphins head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on Sunday.