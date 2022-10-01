Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
NFLPA terminates neurotrauma consultant who checked Tua Tagovailoa for concussion: reports

Dolphins have said Tagovailoa passed concussion protocol in Week 3

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The NFL Players Association terminated the neurotrauma consultant who checked Tua Tagovailoa for a concussion Sunday after it was found he made "several mistakes" in his evaluation of the quarterback, according to multiple reports.

The Dolphins quarterback briefly left their Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills after taking a hit and wobbling to the turf

Many believed Tagovailoa had suffered a concussion on the play, but the team said he passed concussion protocol. 

Tagovailoa said he suffered a hyperextended back, leading to the fall.

Medical staffers tend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins after an injury during the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Medical staffers tend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins after an injury during the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Andy Lyons/Getty Image)

The fall, though, was enough for the NFLPA to investigate. 

Before Thursday's game, the league said it had "every indication" the team followed protocol Sunday.

Tagovailoa was the victim of another similar tackle Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. This time, it was confirmed he suffered head and neck injuries as well as a concussion. His hands curled up on the field, and he was taken to a hospital. He was released shortly after and flew back to Miami with the team following the game.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. 

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

NFL Network reports that the consultant and the Dolphins' team physician were interviewed Friday during the NFLPA's investigation.

Thursday's injuries led to significant backlash, with many saying Tagovailoa should not have played and was in danger of a serious injury.

The quarterback tweeted Friday he was feeling "much better," but the team said there is no timetable for his return.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

The Dolphins declined to comment on the consultant's termination and what mistakes were made. The NFL and NFLPA have not responded to requests for comment.