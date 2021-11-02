Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Dolphins decide not to trade for Deshaun Watson as deadline comes to end

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Despite all the trade rumors, Deshaun Watson is staying put.

ESPN reported that the Miami Dolphins were no longer interested in trading for the Houston Texans quarterback prior to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reportedly "had contingencies that needed to be met" but decided to move forward without trading for Watson.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts to a penalty in the second quarter during their game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts to a penalty in the second quarter during their game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

NFL Network reported that Watson wasn’t able to settle his legal issues in order to facilitate the trade. The Texans allowed Miami to speak with Watson on Monday night, but there wasn’t enough time for an agreement to come together.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 22: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on prior to their game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 22: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on prior to their game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Watson has been a healthy scratch for the first eight weeks of the 2021 NFL season as police and the NFL continue to investigate the lawsuits that he is facing from 22 women who say he sexually assaulted them or committed sexual misconduct against them during massage sessions.

Ten women filed criminal complaints.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks to the locker room at halftime against the Minnesota Vikings at NRG Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks to the locker room at halftime against the Minnesota Vikings at NRG Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) ( )

The Dolphins and Panthers were the two teams interested in Watson’s services, but Carolina backed out as the trade deadline rumors ramped up. Watson is expected to stay on Houston’s roster for the remainder of the year, but the team will likely pursue a trade in the offseason.

Watson, 26, led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and a career-high 33 touchdowns last year.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com