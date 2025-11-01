Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani snaps 50-year drought as he hears boos from Blue Jays fans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani heard boos from the Toronto Blue Jays faithful as he entered the batter’s box at the Rogers Centre to start Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night, but he ended up making history.

Ohtani singled off of Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer to start the game, which quieted the crowd for a brief moment. He became the first World Series starting pitcher to record a hit while starting Game 7.

The last time a pitcher recorded a hit while starting a Game 7 in the World Series was in 1975 when Cincinnati Reds star Don Gullet and Boston Red Sox starter Bill Lee recorded hits.

If he gets a second hit, he will be the first-ever starting pitcher to accomplish that feat.

Scherzer got set and was able to settle down and retire Will Smith, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts after the single.

Ohtani managed to get to third but failed to score.

The Dodgers star was also on the mound on three days rest as Los Angeles hoped for a Hollywood ending despite a unique rule that could have prevented him from picking up the bat and taking the mound in the same game.

MLB instituted a rule that if a starting pitcher was in the batting lineup, he could continue hitting despite being taken off the mound — a rule that allows Ohtani to stay in the game upon being removed as a starter.

However, if Ohtani started the game as the team’s designated hitter and later entered in relief, they would risk losing his powerful bat in the lineup upon his exit as a pitcher.

The only way Ohtani could remain in the game after being used as a relief pitcher would be to play the field, something he has not done often in his career. The three-time MVP has played the field just 8 1/3 innings in his career and has not done so since 2021.

With all of that in mind, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts started Ohtani on the mound, ensuring they can keep his bat in the game regardless of how long he pitches. It is not clear how deep Ohtani will pitch into the game.

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.