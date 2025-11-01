Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

MLB Postseason

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani snaps 50-year drought as he hears boos from Blue Jays fans

Ohtani could make history if he picks up a second hit

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
'Absolutely a failure if they lose' 😳 Derek Jeter on Dodgers' expectations heading into World Series Game 7 Video

'Absolutely a failure if they lose' 😳 Derek Jeter on Dodgers' expectations heading into World Series Game 7

Derek Jeter spoke with the "MLB on FOX" crew to discuss why the Los Angeles Dodgers losing the World Series would be considered a failure.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani heard boos from the Toronto Blue Jays faithful as he entered the batter’s box at the Rogers Centre to start Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night, but he ended up making history.

Ohtani singled off of Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer to start the game, which quieted the crowd for a brief moment. He became the first World Series starting pitcher to record a hit while starting Game 7.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shohei Ohtani slides into the base

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is safe at second on a ball hit by Will Smith against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Toronto.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The last time a pitcher recorded a hit while starting a Game 7 in the World Series was in 1975 when Cincinnati Reds star Don Gullet and Boston Red Sox starter Bill Lee recorded hits.

If he gets a second hit, he will be the first-ever starting pitcher to accomplish that feat.

Scherzer got set and was able to settle down and retire Will Smith, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts after the single.

Ohtani managed to get to third but failed to score.

Shohei Ohtani pitches mound

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) delivers against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

WORLD SERIES NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGERS DELIVER ELECTRIC PERFORMANCES BEFORE GAME 7

The Dodgers star was also on the mound on three days rest as Los Angeles hoped for a Hollywood ending despite a unique rule that could have prevented him from picking up the bat and taking the mound in the same game.

MLB instituted a rule that if a starting pitcher was in the batting lineup, he could continue hitting despite being taken off the mound — a rule that allows Ohtani to stay in the game upon being removed as a starter.

However, if Ohtani started the game as the team’s designated hitter and later entered in relief, they would risk losing his powerful bat in the lineup upon his exit as a pitcher.

The only way Ohtani could remain in the game after being used as a relief pitcher would be to play the field, something he has not done often in his career. The three-time MVP has played the field just 8 1/3 innings in his career and has not done so since 2021.

Shohei Ohtani fist bumps his teammates

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani greets teammates in the bullpen prior to Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Toronto.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

With all of that in mind, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts started Ohtani on the mound, ensuring they can keep his bat in the game regardless of how long he pitches. It is not clear how deep Ohtani will pitch into the game.

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue