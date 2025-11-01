Shohei Ohtani faces unique MLB rule challenge in winner-take-all Game 7 World Series showdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two hundred twenty-eight days after the start of the MLB season, it will all come down to one final game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers staved off elimination in miraculous fashion Friday night with an unorthodox double play on a fly ball to left, forcing a Game 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada on Saturday night, live only on FOX.

For the Blue Jays, their decision on a Game 7 starter is a no-brainer, as Max Scherzer is on regular rest and has been pitching much better as of late.

For the Dodgers, they have a peculiar situation on their hands. Saturday would have been normal rest for Tyler Glasnow, but he was summoned to get the final three outs Friday. It only took three pitches, so perhaps he’s good to go. However, there is a catch with Shohei Ohtani.

After Game 6, Roberts said everyone but Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who tossed six innings Friday, was available. Obviously, that includes Ohtani, whose 10-strikeout performance — while hitting three home runs — sent the Dodgers to the Fall Classic.

"Everyone" also includes Glasnow, who was hardly worked to preserve the save. But due to a quirk in MLB rule, 5.11(b) that essentially was made specifically for Ohtani, he may have no choice but to start.

MLB instituted a rule that if a starting pitcher was in the batting lineup, he could continue hitting despite being taken off the mound. However, that is not the case for relievers. So if Ohtani were to only DH on Saturday, then pitch in relief, they would risk losing Ohtani for the remainder of the game upon his being taken off the mound. In order to keep his bat, he would have to play the field, which he has not done since 2021 — he has just 8.1 innings on the field in his career, all in that season. In turn, a fielder already in the lineup would then be taken out of the game.

Numerous reports have circulated that the Dodgers plan to start Ohtani, and given the niche rule, it seems like the obvious choice. If Ohtani doesn’t have it early, Roberts would have no issue going with Glasnow for length.

As for Toronto, its bullpen appears to be locked and loaded. Kevin Gausman gave the team six innings in a tough-luck loss, and Louis Varland, Mason Fluharty and Seranthony Domínguez combined for just two innings before Chris Bassitt came in for the ninth.

George Springer figures to be back in the lineup after driving in the Jays' lone run Friday, albeit clearly uncomfortable from the injury he suffered in the 18-inning marathon of Game 3.

But Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued a postseason performance that will be one for the record books, win or loss. He is one hit away from tying Randy Arozarena's record from 2020 for the most hits in a single postseason (his teammate, Ernie Clement, is third).

With a win, the Dodgers would be the first team to win back-to-back titles since the New York Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000. It would be the first time in almost 50 years that a team won two straight World Series titles on the road, with the last instance being the Cincinnati Reds in Boston and New York in 1975 and 1976.

As for Toronto, a win would mark their first title since 1993, when Joe Carter hit a walk-off home run. It also would be just the second time since 2014 that the Fall Classic was won by the home team.

Fans certainly felt déjà vu incoming in the bottom of the ninth Friday night, but they have to wait at least one more day.

