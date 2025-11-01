Expand / Collapse search
MLB Postseason

World Series national anthem singers deliver electric performances before Game 7

The Blue Jays were looking for their first title since 1993 as the Dodgers were trying to go back-to-back

Pia Toscano and Noah Reid performed the National Anthems ahead of World Series Game 7 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Pia Toscano and Noah Reid sang the national anthems for their respective countries on Saturday night ahead of the first pitch of Game 7 of the World Series – and absolutely tore the house down.

Toscano, an "American Idol" contestant, performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" and Reid, who is a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, sang "O Canada."

Pia Toscano sings the US national anthem

Pia Toscano performs the national anthem of the United States of America prior to Game Seven of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"See you all tonight! World Series Game 7!" Toscano wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories. "So honored to be singing the US anthem."

Reid also posted photos of himself on the field at Rogers Centre.

"Beyond honored to get to sing O Canada tonight at the World Series Game 7," he captioned the post on Instagram. "Anyone who knows me knows my unconditional love for the Blue Jays. I’m so proud of this team, this city, this country, and it’s the honor of a lifetime to get to be a part of this historic moment. LET’S GO BLUE JAYS!!!!"

Noah Reid sings the Canadian anthem

Noah Reid performs the Canadian national anthem prior to Game Seven of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Jon Blacker/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

DODGERS VS. BLUE JAYS WORLD SERIES GAME 7: STARTERS, LINEUPS, HOW TO WATCH

Players and managers from both teams stood with their caps over their hearts as both songs were sung.

The Blue Jays nearly defeated the Dodgers in Game 6 on Friday night, but the valiant comeback attempt fell short in the ninth inning as Los Angeles was able to turn a game-ending double play.

Shohei Ohtani walks to the bullpen

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani walks to the bullpen prior to Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Toronto is looking to win its first World Series since 1993. Los Angeles is hoping to become the first repeat champion since the New York Yankees did it in 1999 and 2000.

