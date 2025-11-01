World Series national anthem singers deliver electric performances before Game 7

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pia Toscano and Noah Reid sang the national anthems for their respective countries on Saturday night ahead of the first pitch of Game 7 of the World Series – and absolutely tore the house down.

Toscano, an "American Idol" contestant, performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" and Reid, who is a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, sang "O Canada."

"See you all tonight! World Series Game 7!" Toscano wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories. "So honored to be singing the US anthem."

Reid also posted photos of himself on the field at Rogers Centre.

"Beyond honored to get to sing O Canada tonight at the World Series Game 7," he captioned the post on Instagram. "Anyone who knows me knows my unconditional love for the Blue Jays. I’m so proud of this team, this city, this country, and it’s the honor of a lifetime to get to be a part of this historic moment. LET’S GO BLUE JAYS!!!!"

Players and managers from both teams stood with their caps over their hearts as both songs were sung.

The Blue Jays nearly defeated the Dodgers in Game 6 on Friday night, but the valiant comeback attempt fell short in the ninth inning as Los Angeles was able to turn a game-ending double play.

Toronto is looking to win its first World Series since 1993. Los Angeles is hoping to become the first repeat champion since the New York Yankees did it in 1999 and 2000.