Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history to send Dodgers back to the World Series

Ohtani's performance was hailed as one of the greatest in sports history

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Vinnie Pasquantino debates Vlad Jr. or Cal Raleigh , talks Ohtani, & builds perfect MLB Player Video

Vinnie Pasquantino debates Vlad Jr. or Cal Raleigh , talks Ohtani, & builds perfect MLB Player

Vinnie Pasquantino joins Nick Wright and Danny Parkins on Frenemies to debate who he’d take between Cal Raleigh and Vladimir Jr., discuss whether Shohei Ohtani can break out of his slump, and build his perfect MLB player.

Shohei Ohtani did something never before seen in MLB history Friday night.

The Japanese phenom hit three home runs and pitched six scoreless innings, leading the Dodgers back to the World Series. Los Angeles finished a sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Championship Series with a 5-1 victory in Game 4. 

According to MLB.com Ohtani is now the only player in league history to hit multiple home runs in a game he pitched. He reached that milestone with his second homer in the fourth inning and added a third in the seventh. He also struck out 10 batters over six scoreless innings.

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with third base coach/outfield coach Dino Ebel (91) as he runs home to score after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Before Friday, only 12 MLB players in history had hit three home runs in a postseason game, and just 26 pitchers had struck out at at least 10 without allowing a run. Now Ohtani is on both those lists and is the only player to do both in the same game.

Fans and sports analysts on social media called it one of the greatest performances in baseball history, with ESPN and MLB Network highlighting the unprecedented combination of pitching and hitting dominance. 

BREWERS FAN LOSES JOB AFTER IMPLORING SHE WOULD 'CALL ICE' ON HISPANIC DODGERS SUPPORTER: REPORT

How have Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge impacted the MLB? | The Herd Video

Ohtani's Dodgers are the first team to win back-to-back pennants since Philadelphia in 2009. Los Angeles is back in the World Series for the fifth time in nine seasons, and it will attempt to become baseball’s first repeat champs since the New York Yankees won three straight World Series from 1998 to 2000.

Shohei Ohtani

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning of game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium.  (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

Los Angeles will have a week off before the World Series begins next Friday, either in Toronto or at Dodger Stadium against Seattle. The Mariners beat the Blue Jays 6-2 earlier Friday to take a 3-2 lead in the ALCS, which continues Sunday at the Rogers Centre.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

