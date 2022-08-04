Dodgers honor legendary broadcaster Vin Scully with uniform patch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Dodgers are honoring the great Vin Scully with a patch on their uniforms following the passing of the legendary broadcaster.

Scully, who passed away Tuesday evening at the age of 94, was remembered prior to the first pitch at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on Wednesday with both teams lining up on the baselines while a tribute to Scully played on the big screen.

The Dodgers are on a road trip until Friday, when the organization will have a tribute to their announcer of 67 years.

Los Angeles beat San Fransisco Wednesday night , taking the third game of the four-game series 3-0.

It was the fourth consecutive win for the Dodgers, and the team's 11th win since the All-Star break.

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias got the win, throwing six scoreless innings while allowing seven hits and striking out six. The win moved Urias to 11-6 on the season.

Miguel Vargas made his Major League debut for the Dodgers, driving in two runs while going 2-4 at the plate.

"He’s been around the game for quite some time and when you understand the game, he’s got a good heartbeat," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, according to MLB.com. "He’s always kind of looking at the field and the game and understands the game, the scoreboard, but it’s an uncanny ability to slow things down."

The Dodgers and Giants wrap up their four-game series Thursday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET.