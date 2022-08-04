Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Dodgers honor legendary broadcaster Vin Scully with uniform patch

The Dodgers beat the Giants 3-0 Wednesday night

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Los Angeles Dodgers are honoring the great Vin Scully with a patch on their uniforms following the passing of the legendary broadcaster. 

Scully, who passed away Tuesday evening at the age of 94, was remembered prior to the first pitch at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on Wednesday with both teams lining up on the baselines while a tribute to Scully played on the big screen. 

Vin Scully waves to the crowd alongside his wife Sandra Hunt before game five of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, California.

Vin Scully waves to the crowd alongside his wife Sandra Hunt before game five of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Dodgers are on a road trip until Friday, when the organization will have a tribute to their announcer of 67 years. 

VIN SCULLY’S LEGACY IS BIGGER THAN BASEBALL

Los Angeles beat San Fransisco Wednesday night, taking the third game of the four-game series 3-0. 

It was the fourth consecutive win for the Dodgers, and the team's 11th win since the All-Star break. 

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias got the win, throwing six scoreless innings while allowing seven hits and striking out six. The win moved Urias to 11-6 on the season. 

Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Giants in the seventh inning at Oracle Park on Aug. 3, 2022, in San Francisco, California.

Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Giants in the seventh inning at Oracle Park on Aug. 3, 2022, in San Francisco, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Miguel Vargas made his Major League debut for the Dodgers, driving in two runs while going 2-4 at the plate. 

Hanser Alberto of the Los Angeles Dodgers wears a patch to honor Vin Scully, who passed away Tuesday, during the Giants game at Oracle Park on Aug. 3, 2022, in San Francisco.

Hanser Alberto of the Los Angeles Dodgers wears a patch to honor Vin Scully, who passed away Tuesday, during the Giants game at Oracle Park on Aug. 3, 2022, in San Francisco. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"He’s been around the game for quite some time and when you understand the game, he’s got a good heartbeat," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, according to MLB.com. "He’s always kind of looking at the field and the game and understands the game, the scoreboard, but it’s an uncanny ability to slow things down." 

The Dodgers and Giants wrap up their four-game series Thursday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.