Dodgers' Bobby Miller 'very confident' he can start throwing again soon after scary head injury, manager says

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update on pitcher Bobby Miller after he was hit in the head by a line-drive comebacker during a spring training game.

Miller still had a bit of a headache but had been feeling better in the wake of the 106 mph liner that hit his head against the Chicago Cubs, Roberts said Friday. He added that there was no fracture or any significant bruising sustained in the incident.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He has a little bit of a headache, but there’s no fracture," Roberts said, via the Los Angeles Times. "Today, he’s just gonna lay low, but he feels very confident that he can kind of pick up his throwing program soon. But he’s just got to keep going through the concussion protocol just to make sure that we stay on the right track."

Roberts relayed that Miller told him he had a "hard head" and was in "good spirits."

"He feels very confident that he can kind of pick up his throwing program soon," the manager added. "But he's just got to keep going through the concussion protocol just to make sure that we stay on the right track."

BLUE JAYS' CHRIS BASSITT SERVES FANTASY FOOTBALL PUNISHMENT DURING SPRING TRAINING GAME

Roberts didn’t give a clear timeline of Miller’s return.

Miller was the Dodgers' first-round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft and made his debut three years later. He had a decent rookie season, pitching to a 3.76 ERA in 22 starts, but his sophomore campaign was a different story.

The 25-year-old was up and down between the majors and minors, as he racked up an 8.52 ERA in 13 major league starts while also missing time with shoulder inflammation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles is coming off their second World Series win since 2020, and they only got better by adding Blake Snell, Kirby Yates and Roki Sasaki.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.