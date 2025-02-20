Dodgers pitcher takes 106-mph line drive to head in scary spring training moment

A scary moment occurred in the very first spring training game of the year, as a pitcher took a 106-mph line drive off the head.

Bobby Miller of the Los Angeles Dodgers had practically zero time to react after his 80-mph breaking ball was smoked right back at him.

Michael Busch, of the Chicago Cubs, watched in disbelief after his hard hit, as did other Dodgers, while Miller was immediately checked on by trainers.

The ball ricocheted off Miller's head and went toward first base, actually resulting in an RBI single to put the Cubs on the board.

Thankfully, Miller was able to walk off under his power to a healthy ovation.

Miller was the Dodgers' first-round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft and made his debut three years later. He had a decent rookie season, pitching to a 3.76 ERA in 22 starts, but his sophomore campaign was a different story.

The 25-year-old was up and down between the majors and minors, as he racked up an 8.52 ERA in 13 major league starts while also missing time with shoulder inflammation.

One could imagine the excitement he had on Thursday to put the 2024 season in the past, but Miller may have to wait a bit longer to do that.

The Dodgers avoided such an injury last year, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto miraculously caught a 105-mph comebacker in his first year of a $325 million contract, the largest ever given to a pitcher.

Los Angeles is coming off their second World Series win since 2020, and they only got better by adding Blake Snell, Kirby Yates, and Roki Sasaki.

