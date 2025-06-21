Dodger Stadium rocked by anti-ICE protesters during ongoing Los Angeles unrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles had a protester presence ahead of the team's game against the Washington Nationals Saturday.

The city faces ongoing unrest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, which have escalated into violence at times.

Footage on social media showed protesters gathering near the stadium wielding signs opposing ICE and President Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team on Thursday denied ICE agents entry to the ballpark grounds.

The team said the agents had "requested permission to access the parking lots," but an ICE spokesperson said in an email to Fox News Digital that "ICE was never at Dodgers stadium , and thus never tried to gain access."

ICE said in a social media post replying to the Dodgers' statement, "False. We were never there."

DOLPHINS’ JAMES DANIELS SAYS ACHILLES RECOVERY IS 'EASY' COMPARED TO PEOPLE 'BEING DEPORTED'

Law enforcement spotted outside Dodger Stadium earlier Thursday was initially believed to be ICE, which prompted protesters at the site. But, in a statement of their own after ICE's denial, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said "CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly," and it "had nothing to do with the Dodgers."

The vehicles on stadium grounds were "unrelated to any operation or enforcement," a CBP spokesperson said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dodgers have pledged $1 million to aid families affected by ICE arrests.

The team released a statement Friday announcing the commitment, adding that the money will go "toward direct financial assistance for families of immigrants impacted by recent events in the region."

"What’s happening in Los Angeles has reverberated among thousands upon thousands of people, and we have heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected," Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement.

"We believe that by committing resources and taking action, we will continue to support and uplift the communities of Greater Los Angeles."

The Dodgers declined to comment on Saturday's protests when contacted by Fox News Digital.