Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins’ James Daniels says Achilles recovery is 'easy' compared to people 'being deported'

The former Steelers player suffered a torn Achilles last season

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins guard James Daniels is continuing to recover from a torn Achilles that he suffered during Week 4 of the 2024 season, but the veteran NFL player said it’s nothing compared to what’s going on in the U.S.

Speaking to the media following a practice session on Thursday, Daniels took the opportunity to speak on the immigration arrests and the protests in Los Angeles when asked about the most difficult thing he’s had to overcome during his recovery journey. 

Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) wears a guardian cap in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 15, 2024. 

Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) wears a guardian cap in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 15, 2024.  (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I spend a lot of time at home and I realize I’m in a great position. The Achilles, yes it was unfortunate, but there’s people in way worse positions," he said. 

"Especially what’s happening in L.A – people’s parents, people’s grandparents are being deported illegally. I don’t have to worry about my mom getting deported, my dad getting deported or my wife getting deported." 

Daniels went on to call his situation "pretty easy" in comparison. 

James Daniels pass blocks

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) pass blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium on Dec. 11, 2022. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

MEDIA MISCHARACTERIZING ANTI-ICE RIOTS IN LOS ANGELES, ESPN STAR CLAIMS

"I’ve played a long time. I’ve made decent money. So there’s a lot bigger issues people have on their plate. So for me, going through an Achilles injury is pretty easy."

Nationwide federal immigration enforcement raids have prompted protests and demonstrations in many cities, with Los Angeles being the most volatile.

Anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles

A demonstrator waves an American and Mexican flag during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, Jun. 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations.  (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles following protests over his enforcement of immigration laws. Protests against those raids have led officials to enforce curfews in Los Angeles and Spokane, Washington. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.