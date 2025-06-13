Dolphins’ James Daniels says Achilles recovery is 'easy' compared to people 'being deported'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins guard James Daniels is continuing to recover from a torn Achilles that he suffered during Week 4 of the 2024 season, but the veteran NFL player said it’s nothing compared to what’s going on in the U.S.

Speaking to the media following a practice session on Thursday, Daniels took the opportunity to speak on the immigration arrests and the protests in Los Angeles when asked about the most difficult thing he’s had to overcome during his recovery journey.

"I spend a lot of time at home and I realize I’m in a great position. The Achilles, yes it was unfortunate, but there’s people in way worse positions," he said.

"Especially what’s happening in L.A – people’s parents, people’s grandparents are being deported illegally. I don’t have to worry about my mom getting deported, my dad getting deported or my wife getting deported."

Daniels went on to call his situation "pretty easy" in comparison.

"I’ve played a long time. I’ve made decent money. So there’s a lot bigger issues people have on their plate. So for me, going through an Achilles injury is pretty easy."

Nationwide federal immigration enforcement raids have prompted protests and demonstrations in many cities, with Los Angeles being the most volatile.

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles following protests over his enforcement of immigration laws. Protests against those raids have led officials to enforce curfews in Los Angeles and Spokane, Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.