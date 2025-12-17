Heisman Trophy voter blasts Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia for F-bomb remark in fiery column: 'Punk move'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One Heisman Trophy voter isn’t staying silent after seeing Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s message about finishing second over the weekend to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza.

Chase Goodbread of The Tuscaloosa News, who has a Heisman vote, wrote a piece this week about Pavia saying "F--- all the voters" after finishing a distant second behind Mendoza. Pavia wrote it in the caption of an Instagram story post with a picture of his Commodores teammates.

While Pavia apologized for his initial response to the loss in New York City, Goodbread wasn’t impressed by what Pavia had to say.

"He’s a big boy now," Goodbread wrote in his column. "Old enough to have more than one college degree. Old enough to beat the NCAA in court to gain extra eligibility, and old enough to make the pile of NIL money that came with that. Old enough to know better. And old enough to handle some criticism.

"It was a punk move, Diego. This voter wasn’t sitting right next to Mendoza Saturday night, but my congrats for him are at least genuine."

Goodbread added that Pavia’s behavior was "jackassery," saying, "After 6 years in college, you’d think Pavia would’ve signed up for at least one course in humility by now."

DIEGO PAVIA KNOWS EXPLICIT OUTBURST AGAINST HEISMAN VOTERS WAS ‘UNACCEPTABLE,’ VANDERBILT AD SAYS

Mendoza finished with 643 first-place votes to Pavia’s 189.

The Vanderbilt athletic director released a statement on Monday after Pavia’s comment.

"Diego knows his actions were unacceptable, and he has apologized," athletic director Candice Lee said in a statement to The Tennessean Monday. "I know he is contrite and regrets the hurt he caused. He is a passionate and authentic competitor, and while his authenticity has been nurtured and celebrated here, it does not change the responsibility that comes with representing Vanderbilt University.

"We believe in growth and accountability, and we will continue to support Diego as he learns from this moment."

Pavia later apologized for his comments on X.

"I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to," he wrote in a statement. "I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry.

"Fernando Mendoza is an elite competitor and a deserving winner of the award. I have nothing but respect for his accomplishments as well as the success that Jeremiyah [Love] and Julian [Sayin] had this season. I’ve been doubted my whole life," he wrote.

"Every step of my journey I’ve had to break down doors and fight for myself, because Ive learned that nothing would be handed to me. My family has always been in my corner, and my teammates, coaches and staff have my six. I love them — I am grateful for them. — and I wouldn’t want anything to distract from that. I look forward to competing in front of my family and with my team one more time in the ReliaQuest Bowl."

Pavia, playing in his second season at Vanderbilt after starting at New Mexico State, led the SEC with a 71.2% completion rate with 27 touchdowns, 3,192 yards passing and nine rushing scores. He rushed for 826 yards on 152 attempts.

Pavia’s reaction to the voting results wasn’t much of a shock, though. He has always been self-confident to the point he kept telling voters to send him to New York City because he felt he deserved the Heisman.

"The Heisman Trophy winner goes to the best player in college football," Pavia said on OutKick’s "Hot Mic." "I believe that to be myself. You check the numbers, and especially — there’s two things that don’t lie to you: Numbers and tape. I’ve been taught that since I was young. You go check that out. I feel like I’m undoubtedly the best player in college football."

Vanderbilt had a 10-2 record on the year, ranking No. 14 nationally at the end of the regular season.

