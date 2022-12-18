Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Suns
Published

Devin Booker drops 58, leads Suns to comeback victory over Pelicans

Booker outshined solid games from Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Devin Booker was on fire Saturday night and led the Phoenix Suns to a comeback victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, 118-114.

Booker scored 58 points on 21-of-35 shooting, including 6-of-12 from three-point range, to help the Suns outscore the Pelicans in the second half 72-51. It’s the second time this season he’s topped the 50-point mark – he did it against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 30 in just three quarters. He scored 70 points against the Boston Celtics in March 2017.

Suns guard Devin Booker reacts to a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Phoenix.

Suns guard Devin Booker reacts to a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix was down by as many as 24 points before Booker started to get hot.

"I was just making shots," Booker told reporters, via the Arizona Republic. "I’ve been in a bit of a slump and just have to keep shooting. That’s what I live by. I was put in the right situations to make the right plays. I usually just want to make the right play every time, but once I get it going a little bit, shooting over a hand – it’s the right play."

Suns coach Monty Williams said he had a feeling Booker was going to go off.

"I told the coaches this morning that he was approaching something," the coach said. "He doesn’t have those kind of shooting nights consecutively. I saw how frustrated he was in Los Angeles, and I was like, I have to find a way to get him going. I wish it was something I did, or schematically we tried to figure some things out. 

Suns guard Devin Booker shoots as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado falls, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Phoenix.

Suns guard Devin Booker shoots as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado falls, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

"He just had one of those nights. I think the only person that could have stopped him from scoring tonight was me, by taking him out of the game. He just had one of those Book nights – none of us take for granted."

Booker added five rebounds and five assists. He played the entire second half.

The Suns and Pelicans have been going at each other over the last few weeks as they jockey for position in the Western Conference.

Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum was not happy about Booker’s 58.

"I don’t enjoy watching somebody score 58 points on us," McCollum added. "It is not enjoyable."

Zion Williamson said he had to hand it to Booker.

Suns' Chris Paul embraces Devin Booker after his teammate made a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Phoenix.

Suns' Chris Paul embraces Devin Booker after his teammate made a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

"You got to give respect when it is due," Williamson added. "He put on a clinic."

Williamson led New Orleans with 30 points while McCollum added 27 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

