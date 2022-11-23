Devils fans launch beer cans on ice after NHL referees call back third New Jersey goal

New Jersey Devils fans were not happy that referees disallowed a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs and started throwing beer and other items on the ice in frustration.

The Maple Leafs, who were up 2-0 with 11:07 to go in the third period against the Devils, a team on a 13-game win streak, headed back into their locker room to avoid any of the debris hitting them.

Erik Haula, who put it in the back of the net against Toronto, went onto the ice to tell fans to stop throwing things so they could resume play.

Some fans at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. didn’t get the message.

It was the third Devils goal of the game that got called back, this time with Haula kicking the puck that appears to hit off his stick and go into the net for a shorthanded goal.

The first time refs called off a goal against the Devils came on a shot from Jonas Siegenthaler that saw Nathan Bastian interfering with Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray. The refs immediately called it no goal.

Then, Tomas Tatar skated into Murray as the netminder cleared the puck from behind his net, but it quickly returned, crossing the red line for a goal. Again, though, refs called interference.

Seeing it for the third time, the fans' boos weren't enough to show their frustration.

Once play resumed, Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton wasted no time getting New Jersey’s first real goal of the game, potting a deflection in front of Murray to make it a 2-1 game.

But it wasn’t enough, as Toronto finally handed New Jersey their first loss in 14 games, ending their win streak that tied a franchise record. Pontus Holmberg and John Tavares were the goal scorers for the Maple Leafs.

Devils fans will leave Prudential Center frustrated with how that one went, but will hope their team can start a new win streak when they take on the Buffalo Sabres Friday at 8 p.m. ET.