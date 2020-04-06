Derek Wolfe calls signing with Ravens 'no-brainer' after 8 seasons with Broncos

Derek Wolfe said Friday he jumped at the chance to sign with the Baltimore Ravens after the team’s deal with Michael Brockers fell through.

Wolfe told reporters during a conference call he told his agent to get in touch with the Ravens after learning of Brockers’ deal falling through. Wolfe left the Denver Broncos to join the Ravens on a one-year deal.

“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “Everything happens for a reason, man. When things aren’t supposed to happen, they do. I always thought I would fit into that [Ravens] organization really well. My whole career I thought that. I thought I was going to be drafted by them coming out in 2012. I’m really happy that I’m finally there.”

The 30-year-old defensive tackle said he nearly asked the Broncos to trade him to the Ravens but he backed off the request to show loyalty to the team that drafted him in 2012. He said he believed his time with the Broncos was over when they didn’t offer him a contract extension during the season.

“When a team doesn’t extend you during the season, it’s kind of a good sign that they’re ready to move on,” Wolfe said. “My first choice was the Ravens.”

Wolfe called it a “no-brainer” to join the Ravens after he saw Calais Campbell go there.

“I think we can have the best defensive line in the league for sure. We can break records for [fewest] yards per rush. I think we’re going to be able to shut that run game down, and when it comes to our offense keeping us up by 10 or 20 points a game, it’s going to get ugly for these quarterbacks,” he said.

In 2019, Wolfe recorded seven sacks in 12 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.