Denver ultimate frisbee team hands over name to city's expansion NWSL franchise

Colorado's Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) team made a surprising gesture.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) awarded an expansion team to Denver. As the new team searched for its name, colors, and crest, the Colorado Summit decided to "pass the torch." Over 50,000 fans were surveyed during the search. The Summit proved to be the most popular name among supporters.

The handover paved the way for the NWSL to become the Denver Summit FC. The new soccer club's inaugural season is scheduled to kick off in 2026.

The soccer team's crest appears to be dark green mountains that are placed in front of a red-orange and golden sunset. The Summit said the reddish-orange color was chosen because it was intended to "capture the dramatic sunsets seen across Colorado."

Colorado Summit co-owner Sal Pace highlighted the decision's collaborative nature and expressed excitement about the frisbee franchise's next chapter.

"This is more than a handoff — it’s a collaboration built on respect, teamwork, and growing our Colorado sports community for everyone," Pace said. "It’s a huge honor to see the Summit name live on in professional women’s soccer, and we’re excited to take our fans with us into a new era for Colorado ultimate frisbee."

The Colorado Summit released a statement calling the decision a "rare" moment "of sportsmanship."

"The partnership represents a rare and refreshing show of sportsmanship in the Colorado sports world — where a team from the fast-growing sport of ultimate frisbee is enthusiastically supporting the rise of Denver’s new professional women’s soccer team — the globe’s most popular sport," the statement read.

The frisbee team will need a new name going forward. In light of that fact, the franchise launched a contest seeking fan feedback.

Over the next few weeks, fans will have the opportunity to submit suggestions and also vote on names. Finalists are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead. The winning name is set to be unveiled before next season kicks off, the team confirmed.

Colorado's playoff run continues on Saturday when they matchup with the Oakland Spiders professional frisbee club.

